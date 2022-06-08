Greentube expands US presence with BetMGM

Online casino games supplier Greentube has expanded its reach in the United States through the launch of its titles with BetMGM in New Jersey.

BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino players in New Jersey now have access to Greentube games such as Apollo God of the Sun, Prized Panda, and the Diamond Cash series of games which are set to be added in the coming days.

The expansion represents a milestone for Greentube, as the supplier looks to expand its portfolio in all key regulated markets across the US since making its New Jersey debut in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be launching with such a prominent operator as BetMGM and really appreciate the importance of this partnership as it will see our content added to their leading brands,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas. “It’s another very important step for us in the US market where we have had a fantastic start and we are already preparing ourselves for our next launch in the state of Michigan.”

BetMGM director of gaming, Oliver Bartlett, commented: “For almost 25 years, Greentube has offered its quality, established content around the world and BetMGM’s addition of their games further shows our commitment to providing players the largest portfolio in the industry. The innovative Diamond Cash titles are immersive and engaging, and will surely be a hit with our player base.”