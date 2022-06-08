This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech powers new iGaming platform for NorthStar Bets in Ontario

8th June 2022 11:44 am GMT
London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has announced the launch of a new iGaming platform for NorthStar Bets in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Following an agreement earlier this year, Playtech is providing its IMS platform, casino and Live Casino services to Northstarbets.ca, with online poker to follow later this year.

“The launch of Playtech’s new software and services partnership with NorthStar Bets is another key milestone in the development of our strategy in North America,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Essential to Playtech’s success is our ability to form key strategic partnerships with industry leading operators around the world.

"NorthStar Bets is uniquely positioned to become one of Ontario’s premier operators, and we’re delighted to be working alongside them to build a market leading responsible gambling proposition.”

NorthStar Gaming CEO Michael Moskowitz commented: “NorthStar Bets puts consumers at the centre of an immersive and content-driven experience. Our partnership with Playtech means that we are able to deliver an engaging and enjoyable online experience with the highest level of player protection.

"Consumers are looking for content that caters to their individual preferences and interests, and alongside Playtech’s unrivalled multichannel technology we are uniquely positioned to become a leader in the Canadian iGaming market.”

Northstarbets.ca is one of 17 operators currently live in Ontario's newly regulated market.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.62 per cent lower at 559.50 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

