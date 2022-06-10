This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

OnAir Entertainment to launch new Romania studio

10th June 2022 10:00 am GMT
Evolution

OnAir Entertainment has begun construction on a new live casino studio in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

The studio will host 30 tables for blackjack and roulette and will employ 350 staff, including studio managers, technicians and dealers, with the studio serving licensed iGaming operators in Romania and Italy.

The OnAir network is currently certified in key regulated markets including the Isle of Man, UK, Greece, Ontario, Latvia, Sweden and Malta, with imminent launches planned in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The new Bucharest studio is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year

“OnAir has quickly emerged as a leading live casino provider and network, and opening a studio in Romania forms part of wider plans to continue to grow at pace,” said OnAir Entertainment head of operations Mathijs Beugelink. “This really will be a state-of-the-art studio that will allow us to create and broadcast the most entertaining and engaging live dealer content right from the heart of Bucharest.

“We are also thrilled to be bringing jobs and employment to the country as we look to build out a team of 350 people to run the studio and deliver the unrivalled player experience that we have built our reputation on.”

OnAir Entertainment head of business development Dejan Loncar added: “The Romanian and Italian markets are incredibly exciting for operators as both offer significant untapped potential.

“There is certainly an appetite among players to access live casino games and that is the driving force behind opening this studio in Romania with game hosts that are native to the country and to Italy in order to provide truly localised content for both markets.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Italy Live Casino On Air Entertainment Romania
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Inspired Entertainment agrees sale of Italian VLT business

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Scientific Games debuts land-based gaming content in Ukraine

Playtech secures rights to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? branded live games

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

Feature: An Evolution in Gaming

An Evolution in Gaming

NetEnt to launch trio of new branded slot games

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Skywind, Booming Games and more

Lotto explosion

Gaming industry descends on Las Vegas for G2E

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2019 – Suppliers

Tenlot aims to accelerate expansion with Stockholm IPO

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Stakelogic, 1X2 Network and more

Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution