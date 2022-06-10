OnAir Entertainment to launch new Romania studio

OnAir Entertainment has begun construction on a new live casino studio in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.

The studio will host 30 tables for blackjack and roulette and will employ 350 staff, including studio managers, technicians and dealers, with the studio serving licensed iGaming operators in Romania and Italy.

The OnAir network is currently certified in key regulated markets including the Isle of Man, UK, Greece, Ontario, Latvia, Sweden and Malta, with imminent launches planned in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The new Bucharest studio is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year

“OnAir has quickly emerged as a leading live casino provider and network, and opening a studio in Romania forms part of wider plans to continue to grow at pace,” said OnAir Entertainment head of operations Mathijs Beugelink. “This really will be a state-of-the-art studio that will allow us to create and broadcast the most entertaining and engaging live dealer content right from the heart of Bucharest.

“We are also thrilled to be bringing jobs and employment to the country as we look to build out a team of 350 people to run the studio and deliver the unrivalled player experience that we have built our reputation on.”

OnAir Entertainment head of business development Dejan Loncar added: “The Romanian and Italian markets are incredibly exciting for operators as both offer significant untapped potential.

“There is certainly an appetite among players to access live casino games and that is the driving force behind opening this studio in Romania with game hosts that are native to the country and to Italy in order to provide truly localised content for both markets.”