Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino studio for Betway

14th June 2022 9:50 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a dedicated live casino studio for Super Group’s Betway brand. 

The expansion of the supplier’s existing deal with Betway has seen a dedicated Blackjack studio launched shortly after the rollout of Pragmatic Play’s Slots and live casino games with the operator.

“We’re very pleased to further strengthen our close relationship with Super Group and provide a dedicated Live Casino environment to Betway,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Betway is a hugely recognisable brand in regulated markets all over the globe and this is a fantastic opportunity for us to further showcase it through a state-of-the-art Blackjack studio.”

Betway becomes the latest brand to go live with Pragmatic Play’s live casino solutions, following Kindred’s Unibet, Mansion’s M88 and Stake. 

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “Creating incredible gaming experiences for our players is a priority for us, so launching a new dedicated live and immersive blackjack studio with Pragmatic Play is something we’re all excited about. The supplier has an incredible track record of delivering unmatched bespoke studios and we’re very pleased to launch our Blackjack products with them.”

Shares in Super Group (SGHC Ltd.) (NYSE:SGHC) closed 13.31 per cent lower at $4.56 per share in New York Monday, having set a new 52-week low of $4.54 per share earlier in the day.

Betway iGaming Live Casino Pragmatic Play Super Group
