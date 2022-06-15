This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Big Time Gaming unveils latest mechanic in Millionaire Rush slot

15th June 2022 10:43 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming is debuting its new MegaTrail feature in its latest slot release, Millionaire Rush.

A new take on the popular Who Wants to be a Millionaire franchise, Millionaire Rush is a MegaClusters slot that sees symbols split and react, allowing up to 100 symbols to occur. The game also features MegaTrail, a mechanic with 12 rungs of bonuses that are randomly determined in every base game spin.

This feature offers players a multitude of bonuses that brings new opportunities to every spin, with bonus prizes of up to 1,000x the player’s stake in the base game and 2,000x the player’s stake in Free Spins.

Rung 12 always contains a Bonus Prize of 1,000x the player’s stake, while Rung 7 awards six Free Spins. In addition to the Bonus Prize and the Free Spins, at least three Random Bonuses will be added to the MegaTrail.

In the Free Games bonus, when Rung 7 is highlighted in the base game, six Free Spins are awarded. When Rung 7 of the Bonus Trail is highlighted, three addition Free Games are awarded. An enhanced MegaTrail will be randomly determined once for the entire Free Spins, with a Bonus Prize on Rung 12 of 2,000x the stake.

“Millionaire Rush is a fast-paced reaction game that introduces MegaTrail," said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. "With each spin, the game produces a brand new MegaTrail where each rung bonus is unlocked with each reaction for some incredible big win action!

"Millionaire Rush has infinite combinations keeping players on the edge of their seats, especially in the Free Games where the ladder can be set up for maximum potential with up to 99 free spins.”

Shares in Big Time Gaming parent company Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.95 per cent higher at SEK923.20 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

