This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Swintt takes slots online in the Netherlands with Fair Play Casino

21st June 2022 7:42 am GMT
Swintt
Evolution

Malta-based casino games provider Swintt has rolled out its content in the regulated Dutch iGaming market for the first time with operator Fair Play Casino.

Having already been made available to players in land-based gaming halls across the country, Swintt’s portfolio of slots have now gone live online, including titles such as Master of Books, Seven Seven, Fresh Fruit, Aloha Spirit XtraLock, and its recently launched The Crown, featuring footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones.

“We’re thrilled to be taking games from our slot and premium slot collection live at Fair Play Casino,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann. “The latter are already hugely popular with Dutch players due to their presence in Fair Play Casino’s live venues, while the former will introduce them to a world of great games as we make our first steps into the regulated online market.”

Fair Play Casino business development manager Pascal Jahnsen said: “With Swintt slots having already proved a popular fixture at Fair Play’s bricks-and-mortar casinos, we’re delighted to be able to extend our partnership to bring their games into the regulated Dutch iGaming market.

“Having recently debuted their much-anticipated release, The Crown, the timing couldn’t be any more perfect for us and we’re sure the full Swintt line-up will go on to be a huge hit with players at Fair Play Online Casino.”

Related Tags
Casino Fair Play Casino iGaming Netherlands Slots Swintt
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

Swintt launches new content aggregation platform

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Glitnor enters iGaming affiliate space with KaFe Rocks acquisition

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution