Relax Gaming launches Blender Blitz slot

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has released a new summer-themed slot with the launch of Blender Blitz.

The high volatility game boasts an RTP of 96.16 per cent and a maximum win potential of 25,000x, with players that form winning combinations in the 5x3 reel rewarded with the removal of all low and mid-tier symbols, leaving players with only high-paying symbols.

Players can achieve any of the game’s 243 ways of winning by matching symbols in any position across three or more adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost reel.

The Eliminator symbol is present on reel five in the main game and has two benefits. Firstly, it removes one of the low or mid-tier symbols from the reels entirely for the remainder of the round. Secondly, it destroys all symbols, contributing towards their removal from the reels and the free spin trigger.

Free Spins continue until a super spin is awarded or all lives have been lost. A life is lost when a non-winning spin occurs and an extra life symbol is present on reel five during Free Spins, awarding one to three extra lives, indicated by the number on the symbol.

“With the summer months finally upon us it was deeply satisfying to develop a game as refreshing and dynamic as Blender Blitz,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “As well as its juicy content, we are sure that players will get great excitement out of the game’s Eliminator round, all those high paying symbols and its intuitive gameplay.”