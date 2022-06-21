This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
ORYX Gaming continues UK expansion with Jumpman Gaming

21st June 2022 10:40 am GMT
Bragg Gaming-owned ORYX Gaming continues to expand its presence in Britain's regulated iGaming market with a new supply deal with Jumpman Gaming.

The agreement sees ORYX provide its exclusive RGS content to Jumpman’s network of UK brands, which include sites such as Mr Gamble, Fluffy Spins and Amazon Slots, among others.

“Jumpman’s stable of sites offers Bragg a comprehensive new avenue to grow our status in the UK and we are delighted with the way this agreement propels our message in the market,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“While we’re already well established in the UK, strengthening our presence with new partners like Jumpman is essential to maintaining our position.”

Jumpman Gaming managing director Kris Kukula commented: “Our goal at Jumpman is to continue disrupting one of the most competitive industries in the world and signing agreements like this one with ORYX is key to our progress.

“Our sites stand apart from the competition thanks to the variety of content and proprietary gamification features they provide. This differentiation is propelled further when we make new, quality content available to our players through premium partners.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.74 per cent higher at CAD$7.00 per share in Toronto Monday.

