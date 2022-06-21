BetMGM to launch Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM is teaming up with Sony Pictures Television and IGT to launch a new Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey.

With the iconic American gameshow celebrating its milestone 40th season this year, the Wheel of Fortune Casino will house various branded slot titles developed by IGT, along with other themed games and features.

The online casino will first launch in New Jersey this year, before being rolled out in other markets.

“Wheel of Fortune is watched nightly by millions of people and BetMGM is honored to partner with Sony Pictures Television and IGT to bring this online casino experience to life,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Once live, Wheel of Fortune Casino will offer players the excitement of their favorite gameshow and real money wagering in the palm of their hand.”

Over the past 25 years, more than 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune slot games have been introduced, with the new online casino launch representing the latest gaming extension for the brand.

“We're excited to celebrate the evolution of the IGT Wheel of Fortune slot brand with BetMGM and Sony Pictures Television through the launch of Wheel of Fortune Casino,” said IGT CEO Digital & Betting Enrico Drago. “The Wheel of Fortune brand has been synonymous with slot gaming for more than 25 years, and this unprecedented brand-led online casino, driven by BetMGM's compelling platform and promotional capabilities, is well-positioned to engage and entertain new and long-time players.

“As part of our ongoing PlayDigital strategy, we will continue to look for new and exciting ways to leverage our third party and home-grown brands with our operating partners.”

Sony Pictures Television executive vice president of Game Shows Suzanne Prete added: “We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of Wheel of Fortune's very first online casino.

“With Wheel of Fortune celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love.”

Shares in International Game Technology Inc (NYSE:IGT) were trading 2.30 per cent higher at $19.10 per share in New York Tuesday.

Shares in BetMGM parent company MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were trading at $27.95 in New York, while shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading at 1,305.00 pence in London Tuesday.