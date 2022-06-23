This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Push Gaming enters Colombia with Rivalo

23rd June 2022 10:05 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming supplier Push Gaming has launched into Latin America with one of Colombia’s leading operators, Rivalo.

The agreement will allow Push Gaming’s portfolio of titles to be played by Colombian customers for the first time and is the latest in a series of commercial partnerships in the Latin American market and beyond.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Rivalo,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “This agreement marks the beginning of our expansion in the regulated Colombian market and serves as a precursor to our exciting plans for growth across the Latin American region. Rivalo’s player base will be the first to enjoy our extensive, high quality and award-winning titles. We look forward to seeing how new players react to our games”

Rivalo country manager Felipe Agüero commented: “We are proud to be working with Push Gaming in this capacity, being the first casino chosen to supply their games in the Colombian market demonstrates our market-leading position and global standing. Our customers appreciate entertainment and engaging features, and integrating Push Gaming’s innovative and expansive portfolio of titles into our existing offering seems like a perfect partnership.”    

Related Tags
Colombia iGaming Push Gaming Rivalo Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

Raw iGaming acquires slots developer Sapphire

EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

Betway drives growth for Super Group in first quarter

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

bet-at-home.com first quarter revenue declines to €14m

NSW regulator warns against illegal gambling ads

Acquisition expenses push NeoGames into loss in Q1

Push Gaming goes live with Coolbet

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

Penn National Gaming sees revenue and costs climb in Q1

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GAN secures investment from Beach Point Capital

BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution