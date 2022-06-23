Push Gaming enters Colombia with Rivalo

iGaming supplier Push Gaming has launched into Latin America with one of Colombia’s leading operators, Rivalo.

The agreement will allow Push Gaming’s portfolio of titles to be played by Colombian customers for the first time and is the latest in a series of commercial partnerships in the Latin American market and beyond.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Rivalo,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “This agreement marks the beginning of our expansion in the regulated Colombian market and serves as a precursor to our exciting plans for growth across the Latin American region. Rivalo’s player base will be the first to enjoy our extensive, high quality and award-winning titles. We look forward to seeing how new players react to our games”

Rivalo country manager Felipe Agüero commented: “We are proud to be working with Push Gaming in this capacity, being the first casino chosen to supply their games in the Colombian market demonstrates our market-leading position and global standing. Our customers appreciate entertainment and engaging features, and integrating Push Gaming’s innovative and expansive portfolio of titles into our existing offering seems like a perfect partnership.”