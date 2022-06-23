This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play expands in Africa with ChampionBet

23rd June 2022 10:39 am GMT
iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has agreed a supply deal in Central Africa with betting and gaming operator ChampionBet.

The multi-vertical agreement will see Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots made available to ChampionBet players, alongside live casino games such as Roulette and Blackjack and game show inspired titles Mega Wheel and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

ChampionBet operates retail betting outlets in Ghana, Uganda and Ethiopia, and recently went live online in Ghana with an expanded sportsbook and casino offering. 

“ChampionBet’s expansion across Central Africa positions Pragmatic Play perfectly and its brand is the ideal vehicle for our growth ambitions the region,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We’re providing a strong package of content which has become indispensable to African operators, and this is another positive step forward for our business objectives.”

ChampionBet CEO Pavel Vaniš added: “We’re delighted to provide Pragmatic Play games to our customers. We believe that they deserve the best casino experience across all verticals and with the new addition of Live Casino, the ChampionBet offering will elevate our players’ gaming to deliver a product range they’ll return to time and time again.”

