Light & Wonder powers Fantasma Games launch in Canada

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder (L&W) has facilitated the launch of Fantasma Games’ online slot games in Canada with Loto-Québec.

The Loto-Québec launch via L&W's OpenGaming content aggregation platform marks Fantasma’s debut in the regulated Canadian iGaming market, with Bounty Showdown one of the first games to go live.

“Fantasma Games is highly regarded amongst our OpenGaming operating partners, which recognize the studio’s ability to develop fun and immersive games,” said Light & Wonder director of partnerships Steve Mayes. “As the leading content aggregation platform provider to the global iGaming industry, we understand the important role we can play in providing a route to new markets for developers such as Fantasma Games.

“We are proud to have supported the company’s entry into Canada and believe its games portfolio will resonate with a wide audience.”

Fantasma Games founder Fredrik Johansson commented: “We are incredibly excited to see our games go live with Loto-Québec and to be able to enter the Canadian market through Light & Wonder. Expanding into new markets is hugely important for our overall strategy and OpenGaming’s global reach is exactly why we partnered with Light & Wonder in the first place.

“This is our first release of many to come and we believe that our uniqueness and innovative games will be interesting for the players and operators in Canada.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.58 per cent lower at $47.22 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Fantasma Games AB (STO:FAGA) closed 2.43 per cent higher at SEK21.10 per share in Stockholm.