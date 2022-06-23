This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube moves into Peru and Ecuador with Solbet

23rd June 2022 10:48 am GMT
Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new agreement with Dreams Group’s Solbet brand.

Solbet players in Peru and Ecuador gain access to a selection of Greentube titles, including Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens, Lucky Lady's Charm Deluxe 10 and Book of Ra Deluxe.

“Latin America is a fast-paced, ever-evolving market and we’re thrilled to be a part of that by further expanding our presence with this latest partnership,” said Greentube international key account and sales manager Julia Schagerl. “We look forward to a long, successful working relationship with Solbet and we hope their players enjoy our rich and diverse game offering.”

Solbet development manager Juan Pablo Uribe said: “Greentube is a legendary force within the iGaming industry and players across the globe know who they are and what they’re about, so naturally we’re delighted to be able to offer players in Peru and Ecuador a wide selection of their games.”

