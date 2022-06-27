AstroPay launches VISA debit card in Europe

Online payment provider AstroPay has launched a new VISA debit card product in Europe, ahead of a wider rollout in other markets in the coming months.

The move expands the reach of AstroPay’s user base, while providing existing customers with access to the most widely accepted payment network in European markets.

The launch follows a partnership between AstroPay and white label card issuer Wallester, which provides the technology and enables transaction processing services on VISA for AstroPay users.

“Our partnership with VISA and Wallester advances our ambition to meet the unique needs of our users who remain at the centre of AstroPay’s work,” said AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein. “We are focused on constantly improving our solutions and providing our users with new digital payment services that are secure, seamless and convenient. The new debit card will save people’s time and effort in making transactions wherever they are.

“Working with Wallester allows us to launch a competitive product in record time and helps us accelerate our growth. Together, we co-create tech solutions and launch new innovative products to serve the needs of our users.”

Wallesters technical founder Dmitri Logvinenko commented: “Wallester team is extremely excited that cooperation with AstroPay has become such a successful and valuable experience for both companies.

"We are pleased that our product fully met the needs of AstroPay customers, who will now be able to make payments in a more convenient way, using effective solutions in practice. Wallester is looking forward to new successful launches of innovative fintech products in partnership with AstroPay.”