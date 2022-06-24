This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM opens dedicated live dealer studio in Michigan

24th June 2022 9:55 am GMT
Evolution

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has opened its dedicated live dealer casino studio in Michigan. 

The studio has been built in partnership with Evolution, BetMGM’s live casino partner and supplier, with the pair having launched BetMGM's initial live dealer offering in Michigan in July 2021.

“This beautiful, new studio enhances BetMGM’s live casino experience in Michigan and deepens our partnership with Evolution,” said BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett. “Inspired by the MGM Resorts brand, the studio is adorned with the iconic golden lion and the familiar black and gold BetMGM colour scheme. We’re confident that it will amplify our market-leading casino offering in Michigan.”

The opening of the new studio gives players the chance to interact with a live dealer and other players at blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables of varying price points.

Evolution commercial director for North America, Jeff Millar, commented: “We’re thrilled that BetMGM has again entrusted Evolution with providing a full dedicated studio solution, powered by our technology. As we set out to create a unique feel that players would love, the BetMGM studio in Michigan is one of the grandest we’ve built. We’re excited to continue our work within the state of Michigan, while strengthening our ongoing partnership with BetMGM.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) closed 2.78 per cent higher at SEK961.30 per share in Stockholm Thursday.

