Gaming Intelligence
Wizard Games expands BetMGM partnership into New Jersey

29th June 2022 8:29 am GMT
Evolution

NeoGames-owned game development studio Wizard Games has expanded its partnership with BetMGM into New Jersey.

New Jersey becomes the second state to offer Wizard Games’ content through BetMGM’s casino platforms following its launch in West Virginia in February.

Wizard's portfolio of slot titles are now live in New Jersey on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino and Party Casino through Pariplay’s Fusion platform, including top performing games Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches.

“Our partnership with BetMGM is one we’re extremely proud of, so naturally we are delighted to be expanding into New Jersey, one of the most iconic gaming markets in the US,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “Our games continue to perform well in the States and we’re very pleased to increase our footprint in North America.”

BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett added: “Wizard Games combines innovative mechanics with exciting gameplay and themes, and we’ve been very impressed with how the products have performed so far. Expanding our relationship into a new market is a logical next step for both parties, and we’re confident that it will have a positive outcome.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 4.59 per cent lower at $14.55 per share in New York Tuesday.

