Kalamba Games and Bragg Gaming expand agreement to include regulated US iGaming markets

30th June 2022 11:07 am GMT
Kalamba Games and Bragg Gaming have agreed an extension to their distribution partnership to include the United States. 

The expanded agreement will see Kalamba distribute a selection of its slot titles to licensed iGaming operators in the United States and Canada via Bragg’s Remote Game Server, providing an avenue for growth for both companies in these key jurisdictions.

Kalamba has distributed its titles in other markets via Bragg’s ORYX Gaming subsidiary since 2017, and joins a growing number of studios that have partnered with Bragg to now serve the North American market.

“We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with Kalamba over the last five years as their iGaming content has proven to be in demand with players,” said Bragg Gaming Group Americas president Kent Young. “ We are pleased to now be able to leverage our data-driven insights into player preferences to strategically introduce Kalamba titles to expand the scope of content we offer across North America. These key insights provide us with the confidence that this expanded agreement will be a key driver of our growth strategy to expand our presence with players across the region.”

Kalamba Games chief commercial officer Andrew Crosby commented: “We are focused on continuing the incredible growth that we have seen this year and our entry into the regulated markets in the US is a landmark in our expansion.

“The U.S. iGaming market as a whole has been on our radar for some time, as it offers great potential for both ourselves and the industry as a whole. Thanks to our long-standing and successful partnership with Bragg’s ORYX Gaming, we can now bring our premium entertainment and engaging titles to these new audiences for the very first time.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAGG) closed 1.76 per cent lower at CAD$6.13 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

