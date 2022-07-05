Relax Gaming expands slot portfolio with Banana Town launch

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has further expanded its portfolio with the launch of Banana Town.

Immersing players in a world of organised crime and a troop of monkey mobsters, the high volatility scatter pays slot offers wins of more than 10,000x through several bonus features and mechanics, including random multiplier upgrades and free spins.

Every symbol in the primate-themed game has a multiplier associated with it, which is automatically applied to all wins and will double after each consecutive win featuring that symbol. The feature can also trigger randomly, assigning a random multiplier upgrade to a random number of symbols at the start of a new spin.

Lucky players that land three or more dollar scatter symbols anywhere on the reels will receive a total of eight free spins, with each additional bonus symbol that lands thereafter awarding an extra spin. Players can also buy their way into the free spins bonus round at a cost of 100x their bet, which will automatically trigger the feature.

“Head on down to Banana Town for what we promise will be an unforgettable visit,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “This retro-style slot not only looks fantastic, but it also boasts some truly memorable features and mechanics.

"If you like big multipliers and impressive wins then we’re confident you’ll go bananas for this new release.”