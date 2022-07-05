White Hat Studios goes live in the US with BetMGM

iGaming supplier White Hat Studios has gone live in the United States with BetMGM as its first customer.

This launch gives BetMGM players access to proven titles from European markets, including Ted, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders.

“We’re delighted to see our products go live in the US, starting with BetMGM in the great state of Michigan,” said White Hat Studios CEO Andy Whitworth. “Our games are tried and tested, and we are confident our content will thrill US players.

“It’s been an incredible ride getting to this point from a standing start last September. This is a huge milestone to go live, my team has been exceptional to move at such speed, the next step is to launch into all states and get live the 15+ operators that we have signed so far."