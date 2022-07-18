This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

On Air Entertainment to go live with Georgia studio

18th July 2022 8:56 am GMT
Evolution

On Air Entertainment is set to open a new live casino studio in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

The four-floor studio will host 130 tables for English Blackjack and Roulette, marking the supplier's third studio and increasing its total table capacity to 220.

On Air expects to open the Georgia studio in the first quarter of 2023.

“We have quickly become the go-to provider of premium live casino content and the demand for our games continues to increase at pace, which is why we have an ambitious roadmap for new studio launches,” said On Air Entertainment head of operations Mathijs Beugelink. “Our Georgia studio really is cutting edge and the technologies it contains allow us to deliver an unrivalled player experience at all times.   

“It is great to be able to bring so many jobs to the wonderful city of Tbilisi and we look forward to growing out our team with the best talent in the business. This is a significant milestone for OnAir Entertainment and for the operators that we work with.”

On Air launched its first blackjack table in November 2021 and is certified in key regulated markets including the Isle of Man, UK, Greece, Ontario, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Malta.

On Air Entertainment head of studio, Georgia Vasileios Martharis, said: “OnAir’s Georgia studio will be one of the most advanced in the industry and will allow us to further strengthen our position as a tier-one live dealer provider to operators in regulated markets around the world.

“I am looking forward to building out the team that will run the studio with me and bringing such a significant employment opportunity to Tbilisi. OnAir is committed to becoming the leading provider of live casino content in the industry, and this studio is another step towards achieving this goal.”

Related Tags
On Air Entertainment
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Online drives 51% increase in Illinois sportsbook handle in May

Future Anthem completes Series A funding round

Betfair, Betway and SkillonNet fined in Sweden

Gambling Commission suspends bet-at-home.com UK licence

Betclic owner FL Entertainment completes SPAC deal

888 Holdings completes William Hill International acquisition

High Court allows Gambling Commission to proceed with National Lottery licence award

Brazilian legend Ronaldo joins Betfair as latest brand ambassador

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

ORYX Gaming expands Dutch footprint with Fair Play Casino deal

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

Paddy Power TV advert banned by ASA for promoting socially irresponsible gambling 

Bragg Gaming appoints Yaniv Sherman as CEO

OnAir Entertainment to launch new Romania studio

Illinois sportsbook handle climbs 56% in April

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution