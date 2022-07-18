On Air Entertainment to go live with Georgia studio

On Air Entertainment is set to open a new live casino studio in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

The four-floor studio will host 130 tables for English Blackjack and Roulette, marking the supplier's third studio and increasing its total table capacity to 220.

On Air expects to open the Georgia studio in the first quarter of 2023.

“We have quickly become the go-to provider of premium live casino content and the demand for our games continues to increase at pace, which is why we have an ambitious roadmap for new studio launches,” said On Air Entertainment head of operations Mathijs Beugelink. “Our Georgia studio really is cutting edge and the technologies it contains allow us to deliver an unrivalled player experience at all times.

“It is great to be able to bring so many jobs to the wonderful city of Tbilisi and we look forward to growing out our team with the best talent in the business. This is a significant milestone for OnAir Entertainment and for the operators that we work with.”

On Air launched its first blackjack table in November 2021 and is certified in key regulated markets including the Isle of Man, UK, Greece, Ontario, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Malta.

On Air Entertainment head of studio, Georgia Vasileios Martharis, said: “OnAir’s Georgia studio will be one of the most advanced in the industry and will allow us to further strengthen our position as a tier-one live dealer provider to operators in regulated markets around the world.

“I am looking forward to building out the team that will run the studio with me and bringing such a significant employment opportunity to Tbilisi. OnAir is committed to becoming the leading provider of live casino content in the industry, and this studio is another step towards achieving this goal.”