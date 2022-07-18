Evolution live casino studio launches in Connecticut

Evolution’s latest live casino studio will officially launch in Connecticut today after completing a seven-day soft launch under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

The new studio will serve FanDuel and DraftKings from launch with an initial offering of live dealer roulette and blackjack games, with additional live casino games and game show titles from Evolution’s broad portfolio expected to be made available to operators in Connecticut later this year.

The new studio is expected to create 400 new jobs in the state, with 140 positions already filled.

“Evolution is proud and excited to further expand its North American footprint and to once again help operators be first into a new online market,” said Jeff Millar, commercial director North America at Evolution. “We are confident that online players in Connecticut, just like players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia before them, will enjoy a truly world-class gaming experience.”

Connecticut’s iGaming legislation requires live casino providers to establish studios within the state in order to serve licensed operators.

“We look forward to many exciting years working in partnership with our operators to bring players the most innovative online gaming and entertainment solutions and even greater choice,” Millar added. “Our studio offers plenty of headroom for this exciting market. There’s room to expand to meet licensees’ needs, and also room to operate dedicated, exclusively branded tables and environments, which are very popular with both our operators.”

Evolution launched its online slots portfolio in the regulated Connecticut iGaming market in October 2021.

“With the addition of Evolution, we are continuing to provide a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that provides an elevated user experience for eligible residents and is competitive with our neighboring states,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and this expansion allows those who want to participate to continue doing so, responsibly.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 3.22 per cent higher at SEK927.40 per share in Stockholm early Monday morning.