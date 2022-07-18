Playtech agrees deal with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey

Resorts Digital Gaming is expanding its online casino offering in New Jersey through a partnership with Playtech.

Playtech’s live casino, gameshow and online casino content will be made available to players in New Jersey at resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com, with the live games streamed from Playtech’s New Jersey studio in Atlantic City.

“We are very proud to be working with one of New Jersey’s most iconic gaming brands,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This partnership is an exciting step towards providing more players across the USA with a seamless, safe and enjoyable gaming experience, whilst ensuring Playtech is at the forefront of innovative new technologies.

“Essential to Playtech’s success is our ability to form key strategic partnerships with industry leading operators around the world, so we’re delighted to be working alongside Resorts to showcase our advanced content through market leading games.”

Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming, added: “We are extremely excited to close this deal with Playtech and bring an enhanced gaming experience to our customers, thanks to Playtech’s innovative products and services. We look forward to expanding and diversifying our Live Casino entertainment product range, with a whole host of new games set to enter our universe.

“This is particularly exciting as the new live content coincides with the launch of our own live streaming channel and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Playtech in the future, working on products and experiences together that allow us to deliver more unforgettable experiences for our players.”

Resorts Digital Gaming already offers live dealer casino games in New Jersey through a partnership with Evolution.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 7.72 per cent higher at 454.38 pence per share in London Monday morning.