Relax Gaming launches Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has launched the third game in its Dream Drop series of titles with the release of Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop.

The high volatility 6-reel scatter pays slot offers players a maximum win of 10,000x their stake through a host of features and mechanics, including the Dream Drop progressive jackpot.

The Multiplier Reveal mechanic sees each spin start with two Multiplier Reveal symbols, one on each of the third and fourth reels. Each of these symbols have a counter and multiplier, with the counter decreasing by one for each winning cascade. Once the counter hits zero, the multiplier is activated and any adjacent symbols are destroyed, allowing for new symbols to fall into place.

The Free Spins bonus is triggered when players land three bonus symbols, with every additional symbol thereafter awarding one additional spin. The Multiplier Reveal feature will add up any revealed multipliers while also becoming a persistent multiplier, which will be applied at the end of each spin.

The randomly triggered Dream Drop Jackpot gives players a chance of winning one of five progressive jackpots - Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major or Mega, via the Dream Drop Bonus game.

“We’re delighted to introduce the world to the third game in our highly anticipated Dream Drop series, Volatile Vikings 2 Dream Drop,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon. “Players absolutely loved the original Volatile Vikings for its gripping features and mechanics, so throwing a progressive jackpot into the mix is certainly going to be great cause for excitement.”