NetEnt and Red Tiger expand Dutch presence with Holland Casino deal

Evolution-owned games studio NetEnt has signed an agreement to supply its full portfolio of slots to Dutch state-owned gaming operator Holland Casino.

The agreement gives Holland Casino's online players access to a number of iconic slots games from NetEnt, including Starburst, Starburst XXXtreme, Gonzo’s Gold and Divine Fortune Megaways.

Holland Casino will also take on games from NetEnt's sister brand Red Tiger, including titles such as Dynamite Riches Megaways, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways and Primate King.

“Holland Casino Online is always looking for ways to extend and enhance our players’ online gaming experience,” said Holland Casino Online director of digital transformation Jeroen Verkroost. “We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Evolution to offer their innovative games to our audience in the Netherlands.”

Evolution head of business development James Jones commented: “We are very happy to have partnered with Holland Casino Online. We know their players will love having the chance to play so many great NetEnt slots titles.

“It marks another step in our journey in the Dutch market, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence there and working with fantastic operators such as Holland Casino Online. We look forward to what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship on both sides.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.62 per cent higher at SEK971.20 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.