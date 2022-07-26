Greentube rolls out latest slot Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has launched the latest addition to its Win Ways series of slots with the release of Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways.

The 6-reel, 117,649 ways to win slot offers players the chance to win more than 9,000x their stake with free spins that feature a lucrative increasing win multiplier.

Players can trigger the Free Spins bonus feature by landing four scatter symbols on the main reel set, awarding 12 free spins. Every extra scatter symbol that lands following the fourth will award an additional five free spins.

While in the Free Spins feature, players can look out for the chance to re-trigger the Free Spins bonus, and achieve more free spins, by landing three or more scatter symbols on the game’s additional top reel. Three scatter symbols will see players receive five free spins, whilst four scatter symbols will see them receive ten free spins in total.

At the start of the Free Spins bonus feature an increasing win multiplier will start at x1, increasing by one every time there is a reaction on the game reels, with wins from each reaction multiplied by the increasing win multiplier.

“We’re absolutely delighted to unveil Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl. “This new release is a great addition to the Win Ways family of games and will further elevate its success.

“When you factor in 117,649 ways to win and its huge win potential, we’re confident that Feelin’ Fruity: Win Ways will prove to be a huge hit with operators and players alike.”