Evolution expands live roulette portfolio with Gold Bar Roulette

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has released the newest addition to its live roulette portfolio, Gold Bar Roulette.

Gold Bar Roulette puts players in control by allowing them to choose their own lucky numbers instead of multipliers being assigned to random numbers. It also allows players to take advantage of the potential for massively multiplied wins by choosing the size of the multipliers.

Every player can win valuable Gold Bars with multipliers during the course of what is an otherwise standard game of Roulette. A random number of Gold Bars can be won when winning on a Straight Up bet. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and can be used in future game rounds on any Straight Up bet to greatly increase the payout in the event of a win.

Players can also choose to stack multiple Gold Bars on a single Straight Up bet spot - and the potential multiplied payouts grow accordingly. Chip bets and Gold Bar bets are kept separate, with the Gold Bars having their own value, as well as their 88x multiplier value.

“Having witnessed the amazing popularity of our Lightning Roulette game, we know there is an appetite for unique Roulette games that add extra suspense, entertainment and potential for big payouts,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “We also know how much players love big multipliers, so for Gold Bar Roulette we thought why not go a step further and give the player more control - why not let the player choose what numbers will pay big - and how big the payout should be?

“In Gold Bar Roulette, the golden wheel and Gold Bar vault environment is spellbinding. Players just love it when the number of Gold Bars that can be won is revealed, and then having the freedom to stack high their won Gold Bars on their own lucky number or numbers. The Gold Bars offer the chance of some big, multiplied wins - depending on how players choose to use their Gold Bars it’s possible to reach multiplied payouts as high as 10,000x or even double that!”

