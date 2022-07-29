Big Time Gaming unveils latest Megapays slot

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has released its latest Megapays slot title, Danger High Voltage Megapays, via Relax Gaming.

The revamp of the cult classic slot retains all of its classic elements while enhancing the game with the addition of BTG's Megapays mechanic, which is exclusive to Relax Gaming.

In the High Voltage bonus game, players are awarded 15 free spins, while High Voltage Wilds multiply adjacent wins up to x66. Players can also choose to play the Gates of Hell bonus game instead. Here, the player is awarded seven free spins, while one of the game symbols is chosen as the Sticky Wild.

This symbol substitutes for all symbols in the centre four reels. Four Sticky Wilds in a reel awards three extra free spins up to a total of 19 free spins.

“How do you improve on a classic? How about adding the chance to win a life-changing amount of money? Yep, that should do it,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “Beyond that, Danger High Voltage Megapays is a beautiful nostalgia trip for anyone who remembers rocking out to the Electric Six in the 2000s. It’s easy to play, with a simple learning curve to suit all player types and small bettors will love the minimum 20p stake.”

Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon added: “We’re delighted to be debuting Danger High Voltage Megapays. The original game is legendary, and this is a great addition to the Megapays series. We think this game is going to be massive!”