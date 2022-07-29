This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Yggdrasil launches Aztec-themed slot MexoMax! MultiMax

29th July 2022 8:49 am GMT
Casino games developer Yggdrasil is taking players into the dark heart of the Aztec jungle in its latest release, MexoMax! MultiMax.

The high volatility cluster pays slot can see players win up to 10,000x their stake, and is the third title to feature Yggdrasil’s MultiMax game engagement mechanic (GEM) following the launch of Multilfly! MultiMax and YG Masters title Crystal Falls MultiMax.

The game's cascade feature sees winning symbols explode, allowing room for new ones to drop in and take their place. Every time players register a cluster win, a wild symbol is added to one of the winning positions unlocking new potential wins and a corresponding reel multiplier is added above, increasing by 1x for every subsequent corresponding wild.

Clusters wins are multiplied by the sum of their contributing multipliers leading to epic big wins. This multiplier resets after every losing spin during base gameplay but remains during free spins, rapidly building to unleash the games full potential.

Free spins are triggered when three, four or five free spin symbols land on the reels, awarding players seven, nine or eleven free spins respectively. A Treasure Chest can land at any time. During base gameplay, this will award players between 5 and 100x their bet, free spins or +4 wilds. When landing during free spins, it will award between 5 and 100x their bet, +1 free spin, +1 multiplier on all reels or +4 wild symbols.

“We have a rich history of releasing truly engaging slots featuring our GEM mechanics and this slot is no different,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy. “MexoMax! MultiMax is another strong entry in the series, and we fully expect players to fall in love with this memorable Aztec adventure in the dark heart of the jungle.”

