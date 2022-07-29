This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

On Air Entertainment goes live in the Netherlands

29th July 2022 8:33 am GMT
Netherlands
Malta-based live casino provider On Air Entertainment has launched its products in the regulated Dutch iGaming market.

The Dutch-themed environment includes blackjack, roulette and speed roulette among the initial games made available to licensed operators, and will be followed by the launch of Auto Roulette, 9 Pots of Gold StreamIcon Edition, and Eclipse Blackjack later this year.

OnAir’s debut in the Netherlands marks its ninth market entry in the past eight months, following recent launches in Denmark, Sweden, UK, Greece, Ontario, Latvia and Malta.

“The Netherlands has quickly become one of the largest live dealer markets in Europe, and we believe our localised suite of premium live dealer games will allow our partners to provide a superior player experience,” said On Air Entertainment business development manager Dejan Loncar.

“By combining a dedicated Dutch studio environment with a seamless user interface and specific table support, we have the blueprint for providing a compelling, engaging and highly entertaining live casino product that meets the exact requirements of Dutch players.”

OnAir currently offers over 40 table games live from its Riga studio, with further games to be made available from its new studios in Bucharest and Tsibli, which are set to open in Q3 2022 and Q1 2023 respectively.

