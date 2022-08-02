This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming agrees landmark deal with bet365

2nd August 2022 11:15 am GMT
Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has signed a deal to supply its portfolio of slots to leading operator bet365.

The deal sees bet365 players gain access to a host of Relax Gaming slot titles including Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2, alongside games from Relax’s 50-plus aggregated partners via the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet partnership programmes.

“Naturally, bet365 needs no introduction,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard. “As the biggest operator in our sector, taking our products live with them is a hugely important moment for us as we continue to expand at pace. The operator has a famously in-depth understanding of its player-base and consistently has an impact on the market through innovation and a high-quality offering. 

“As a result, we’re delighted the brand has chosen Relax to enrichen its offering even further. I’m sure the addition of our premium portfolio will only benefit that reputation further as bet365 continues to grow and differentiate itself.”

The company did not disclose which markets would be covered by the agreement.

