Germany’s Mernov completes rebranding

Mernov, the German iGaming joint venture between Gauselmann Group and Novomatic, has rebranded to Deutsche Gesellschaft für Glücksspiel (DGGS).

The catchy new name translates as German Company for Gambling and replaces the former Mernov name, which was an acronym of Gauselmann’s Merkur brand and Novomatic.

“With the renaming that has now taken place, we would like to emphasise to the outside world that we are not only the first German company with a licence, but that at the same time we place particular value on a secure and transparent offering,” said Florian Werner, managing director of DGGS Deutsche Gesellschaft für Glücksspiel.

“As Deutsche Gesellschaft für Glücksspiel, we put our customers at the centre and stand for a trustworthy entertainment offer.”