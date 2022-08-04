4ThePlayer.com launches first online slot in New Jersey

Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com has launched its content in the United States for the first time after securing a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

A selection of top-performing titles have gone live with licensed operators in the state through an integration with Gaming Realms' platform, with additional titles set for release over the coming months.

“We are delighted to be granted our transactional waiver and to be live in the USA - this is a milestone for 4ThePlayer and our first step into the exciting US market,” said 4ThePlayer.com business development director Chris Ash.

“We cannot wait for players in New Jersey to enjoy our games and we look forward to further US expansion in additional states soon.”