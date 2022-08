European online betting and gaming operator Novibet has agreed new market access agreements in the United States and Mexico.

Novibet has partnered with Caesars Entertainment to launch in New Jersey, adding to their existing market access agreement in Pennsylvania, with the operator also securing a deal to launch in Mexico with Big Bola Casinos.

Novibet, which is set to go public in New York later this year, will offer online sports betting and iGaming in New Jersey, [...]