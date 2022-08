Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has been selected by Kings Media to power the launch of a new iGaming offering in Ontario, Canada.

The Curacao and Malta licensed operator has agreed an initial three-year deal with GiG and expects to launch in Ontario in the first half of 2023.

“In our quest to expand to the exponentially competitive Ontario market, we were looking for an industry-leading, future-ready partner,” said Kings Media CEO Volodymyr Harkusha. “GiG fit the bill [...]