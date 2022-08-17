This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay secures approval to launch iGaming content in Pennsylvania

17th August 2022 10:29 am GMT
NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has secured its fourth license in the United States with approval as an interactive gaming manufacturer in Pennsylvania.

The license approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) allows Pariplay to provide proprietary and third-party games to licensed iGaming operators in the state via its Fusion iGaming platform.

The PGCB approval adds to Pariplay's existing US licenses in Michigan, West Virginia and New Jersey.

“We continually strive to expand in key markets, and Pennsylvania is one of the major emerging territories in the United States,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey “Receiving our fourth license in the US is an important landmark for us and we’re eager to expand commercially in our newest market. It is one that has great potential both for Pariplay and also our future partners.”

Pariplay head of compliance Lawrence Hanlin said: “We pride ourselves on working extremely hard to study the regulations and compliance to enter markets swiftly and seamlessly, and Pennsylvania is yet another example of that. We’re very happy to receive this license, which will help serve our operators partners and their players with a huge range of locally appealing content.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.49 per cent lower at $18.18 per share in New York Tuesday.

