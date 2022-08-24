 Evolution launches MONOPOLY Big Baller

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched Monopoly Big Baller, a new bingo-style live game show played online.

The game features live automated ball drawing and a live game host, alongside an augmented reality Mr. Monopoly and numerous multipliers that offer increased payouts.

Like the Monopoly Live game from Evolution, Monopoly Big Baller is based on the world-famous board game and includes familiar Monopoly features such as dice rolls, ‘Chance’ and ‘Free Space’ cards, ‘Go To Jail’ spaces and more.

The game sees players embark on a riverboat cruise where the action initially centres on a ball drawing machine. Bouncing balls pop out, numbers are matched, and lines are completed on cards. The more lines players make, the more they win.

But completing bingo-style cards—including cards that are loaded with surprises such as bonus pays and extra ‘Free Spaces’ or daubs—is just one aspect of the game. A particularly rewarding destination on the player journey is the Bonus Game, in which the augmented reality Mr. Monopoly walks a 3D virtual Monopoly board, assists players, and, if he passes ‘GO’, doubles all the prizes on the board.

“Mr. Monopoly is back big time! We have a sizeable segment of players who love bingo- and lottery-style bouncing ball games,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “Our Mega Ball game, for example, is extremely popular. Now, Monopoly Big Baller offers another unique live game show—and one that is visually and thematically very different. And at the heart of this new game is virtually the same great Bonus Round from our original Monopoly Live game, but it’s now even better because players get more rolls.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading marginally higher at SEK912 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.