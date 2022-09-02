White Hat Studios goes live in Michigan via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming platform after taking White Hat Studios' content live in Michigan.

The landmark integration has seen Golden Nugget become the first operator in the state to go live with White Hat Studios' games, including branded titles such as Ted, Deal or no Deal, and Beavis and Butthead, as well as land-based inspired iGaming content from Merkur Gaming and Reel Time Gaming (RTG).

“The content has long been among the top-performing in a wide range of regulated markets in Europe and North America and there’s no doubt it’s also set to prove hugely popular with players in the regulated US market,” said Light & Wonder partnership director Steve Mayes. “The deal we signed with White Hat Studios to bring these titles onto the OpenGaming platform in the US was huge for us as we seek to enhance our already strong position in a region that is set to blossom.

"The portfolio we have access to is incredible and it’s a great moment for us to be able to take this first step in a larger roll-out by putting it before players in Michigan.”

Further launches in the US are set to follow, with White Hat Studios' titles expected to be rolled out across all regulated US markets within 12 months through the OpenGaming platform.

“It was always clear to us, going right back to the birth of White Hat Studios, that the right choice of aggregation platform partner was going to be crucial for speed to market in the US," said White Hat Studios CEO Andy Whitworth. "We are proud to put our content in front of Michigan’s players and look forward to going live in Pennsylvania and New Jersey shortly.

“OpenGaming has an unrivalled distribution network and scalability, which will prove vital assets as we continue to roll out from state to state in the coming months. The Michigan launch represents the latest significant step on this exciting journey.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 4.08 per cent lower at $47.22 per share in New York Thursday.