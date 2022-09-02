Matrix Studios rebrands as Boldplay

Gibraltar-based casino software developer Matrix Studios is entering its next phase of development by rebranding as Boldplay.

Having experienced strong growth since launching in 2020, the supplier said that the updated branding will more accurately reflect the company’s current market position and product offering.

In the three years following its launch, Boldplay has carved out a reputation for providing hassle-free software integration to operators, while giving them access to a wide range of cutting-edge titles and the latest in casino innovation.

This includes its unique twist on Free Spins, which see the reels move both horizontally and vertically, and a wide range of local and progressive prizes that enable operators to customise everything from drop frequency to maximum win trigger.

“We’re very excited to announce that we will be rebranding to Boldplay as the company begins the next phase of its evolution,” said Boldplay CEO Valli Fragoso. “The rapid growth that we’ve seen since launching in 2020 is the product of the pioneering decisions that we’ve made at every step of our development and our new name reflects the fact that we’re a company that has never been afraid of taking risks.

“While this is undoubtedly an important step in our growth, for players and operators, many things will remain the same. Going forward, we’ll remain true to our founding vision, with the same team providing high quality games. The main change is that under the Boldplay name, we’ll have a brand that showcases even more effectively our ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible from a casino software developer.”