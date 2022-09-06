Kalamba Games launches in Ontario through Bragg Gaming integration

Online slot developer Kalamba Games has partnered Bragg Gaming Group to enter Ontario’s newly regulated iGaming market.

The deal marks a new market entry for Kalamba with a selection of high-performing titles becoming available for Canadian players.

The content will be distributed to licensed operators through a dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) technology from both its ORYX Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Bragg has been supplying proprietary and third-party games in Ontario since the market went live in April.

“We are excited to be furthering our existing relationship with the Bragg Gaming Group and seeing our unique and innovative range of slots introduced to another new market,” said Kalamba Games chief commercial officer Andrew Crosby.

“Its established position within the Ontario market will see us deliver our titles to a number of operators in this newly regulated region for the first time and we’re eager to see player’s reception to our games.”

Bragg group director of content Doug Fallon commented: “One of our strategies for operators is delivering high quality and engaging titles through key partner studios.

“Kalamba Games has developed a fantastic reputation for innovative game mechanics through their range of dynamic games that we feel will resonate with players in North America and are thrilled to offer the games to operators.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.68 per cent lower at CAD$5.84 per share in Toronto Friday.