SoftSwiss unifies games and sportsbook platforms

iGaming solutions provider SoftSwiss has completed the integration of its sportsbook and games aggregation platform.

The company said that the cross-product integration brings its closer to becoming a one-stop shop for betting and gaming products.

“Integrating the Sportsbook platform with the Game Aggregator is a major step along the path to a ‘one-stop shop’ outside the SoftSwiss Casino platform,” said SoftSwiss Game Aggregator head Tatyana Kaminskaya. “The growth of the product portfolio, the software products complementing each other, and combining into a common ‘gateway’ is a logical decision.

“Our products are different, and the sportsbook team has done a laborious job of integrating the functionality of the two systems. Thanks to this effort and shared interest, we have a complete and user-friendly solution, which we are happy to offer clients.”

SoftSwiss sportsbook head Alexander Kamenetskyi added: “For us, it was a completely new experience. Going into a new integration is not easy because it is usually impossible to predict the result. But thanks to the Game Aggregator’s support and functionality, recognised as one of the best in the iGaming market, the process went perfectly. All the difficulties we expected were easily overcome, exceeding expectations.”