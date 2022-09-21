Relax Gaming debuts in Latin America with Colombia launch

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has rolled out its slot portfolio in Colombia's regulated iGaming market for the first time through a new agreement with operator MegApuestas.

MegApuestas has initially gone live with a number of the supplier's proprietary games, including Temple Tumble, Money Train 2 and Banana Town.

“We’re delighted to have entered the LatAm market through Colombia,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde. “The high pace at which we’re expanding globally is deeply encouraging, especially with this new jurisdiction that boasts such a high regulatory profile.

“We’ve effectively capitalised on previous jurisdictional experience to achieve an extremely fast time to market. We’ll certainly keep a close eye on regional regulatory developments to continue our successful journey in this part of the world.”

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard commented: “The Colombian online gaming market was one of the first Latin American markets to thoroughly regulate online gambling and has been progressing steadily every year. It’s with great pride that we enter the market with the operating powerhouse MegApuestas.

“Their longstanding reputation and local demand will ensure Relax Gaming gets off to an exceptional start in this extremely promising market. We look forward to launching our proprietary content within Colombia with leading titles, and the business growth to come.”

Shares in Relax Gaming parent Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.64 per cent higher at SEK95.08 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.