Relax Gaming unleashes Money Train 3

Casino games developer Relax Gaming has released one of its most anticipated games to date with the launch of Money Train 3.

The high volatility slot marks the latest addition to the popular franchise and boasts a maximum payout of 100,000x stake.

The four main characters – Collector, Sniper, Necromancer and Collector-Payer – are back aboard the train in the steampunk-inspired slot that takes players across an iconic post-apocalyptic landscape.

The foursome bring with them a host of brand new features, including Persistent Shapeshifter, which transforms into any feature on each spin. The Absorber soaks up all multipliers and adds them to itself, while the Tommy Gun, held by the Payer or Sniper, targets one symbol type before adding to its value.

Players are also set to encounter the Money Cart Bonus Round, which is triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the reels. Once the bonus round starts, the symbols that trigger the feature will reveal a value that is displayed as a multiplication of the bet and awards three spins.

Meanwhile, the Respins feature can be triggered at the end of any spin without a win. One of the symbols already present on the reels will be selected randomly to be sticky and a re-spin is awarded.

“Due to the resounding success of the Money Train series, we knew we had a huge task on our hands to ensure this game delivered on the promise of past instalments and I’m delighted to see we have succeeded in that endeavour,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

“We listened intently to player and operator feedback and the result is a game with a unique soundtrack and intuitive gameplay that has moved the dial even further in terms of engagement.”