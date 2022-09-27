This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Rank completes Grosvenor Casino migration

27th September 2022 8:32 am GMT
Rank Group
Evolution

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has completed the migration of Grosvenor Casinos’ online gaming offering to the company’s proprietary platform.

Grosvenor joins Rank’s other brands on the proprietary Stride Gaming platform acquired in 2019, with the move heralding the start of an “accelerated pipeline of improvements and innovations” from the Rank Interactive team.

“The migration onto our proprietary platform marks a significant landmark on our journey towards delivering a seamless cross channel experience for our customers,” said Jon Martin, managing director of Rank Interactive.

“It was a huge piece of work requiring over 400 team members working across five continents, and I am delighted that the team were able to complete it on time and without inconveniencing our customers. It brings to an end our timetable of group-wide migrations onto the Stride platforms which now, in turn, frees up valuable capacity to deliver a host of innovative customer-oriented improvements.”

Grosvenor’s new online offering promises to provide players with an enhanced customer experience through a single account and wallet across both online and retail venues, alongside product initiatives across sport, slots and jackpots features to further improve the customer proposition.

“We are excited about the capabilities that the migration will unlock and the material improvements which our customers will now start to enjoy,” Martin added.

Rank’s Digital business grew underlying NGR by 4 per cent to £183.3m in the financial year ended June 30.

Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 3.43 per cent higher in London early Tuesday morning at 78.30 pence per share.

Casino Grosvenor Casino iGaming Rank Group Slots Stride Gaming United Kingdom
