Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Light & Wonder debuts in Mexico with Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet

27th September 2022 10:56 am GMT
SportingTech

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has gone live with its online casino content in Mexico under an expanded partnership with Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) RushBet brand.

The agreement sees a wide range of in-house and third-party titles rolled out to RushBet via L&W's OpenGaming platform, strengthening the operators offering in Mexico, where it launched in July through a partnership with Grupo Multimedios.

The first batch of titles to hit the market in Mexico include 88 Fortunes, Marvellous Mouse, Big Time Gaming’s Bonanza Megaways, Lightning Box’s Dragon Palace, and ReelPlay’s Hypernova Megways.

Further content, including player favorites from the land-based environment, will follow in the coming months.

“Light & Wonder is honored to enhance its partnership with RSI, a proven and respected force in the gaming industry, to take content into Mexico for the first time,” said Light & Wonder commercial director for LatAm Tatiana García Barrenechea. “This expansion into one of the top-performing markets in Latin America furthers our quest of becoming the leading content aggregator in the region.

“We believe that our localized offering, including games heavily influenced by trends in the land-based market, will prove popular with players and significantly further the goals of both parties.”

RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz commented: “Light & Wonder has become a global leader in the gaming world by providing a portfolio of the highest quality that resonates with players. We are excited to be able to bring top-class, highly popular casino games to players in Mexico and we look forward to further expanding the catalogue of games for players in the country in the coming months.

“We have seen the popularity of land-based favorites through RSI’s casino sites in the US and Colombia and fully expect our players within the market of Mexico to thoroughly enjoy the entertaining slot games Light & Wonder has to offer. We are delighted to expand our partnership with the Light & Wonder team for our premiere in Mexico.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 0.22 per cent lower at $41.14 per share in New York Monday.

