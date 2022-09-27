Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

iGaming technology provider Pragmatic Solutions has powered the launch of a new online casino in Germany for Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar Casino.

Jokerstar.de, which is one of 12 online slot operators currently licensed in Germany, is now live with a range of titles from Pragmatic Play, Greentube, edict and Gamomat.

“We are very excited about the new online opportunity for Kling, and we have ambitious plans for Jokerstar online casino,” said Kling Automaten CEO Juergen Kling. “We have a long-term vision and need a technology partner that can help us enter the market successfully today and provide ongoing innovation and development support in the future to ensure that Jokerstar casino becomes a dominant player in the regulated German market.

“After a comprehensive evaluation process, we found Pragmatic Solutions to have the right technology, experience in regulated markets, and a strong commitment to supporting our business as we expand into online gaming. We are very excited and proud to announce the launch of Jokerstar.de and the next phase of our partnership with Pragmatic.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “We are delighted to be working with Juergen and the team at Kling in this exciting project. We believe established land-based operators have great potential to lead in regulated markets and to support Kling we have made significant developments to the platform to ensure that it is fully compliant with both the transitional German regime that began on 15 October 2020 and the new Interstate Treaty on Gambling that came into force from the 1 July 2021. We could not be more pleased or proud to be supporting Kling in the launch of Jokerstar casino.”

Founded in 1954, Kling is currently the sixth largest land-based operator in Germany with 165 Joker-branded casino arcades across the country.