Gaming Intelligence
Future Anthem launches game optimisation service

27th September 2022 10:36 am GMT
Evolution

AI and data science specialist Future Anthem has launched a new service to enable game studios and operators to increase player retention and revenue.

Future Anthem’s Performance Optimisation module offers studios and operators an all-in-one solution to manage and improve game portfolio performance and effectively design, launch and promote games.

This data is displayed on interactive dashboards that give teams access to never-before-seen player information, allowing them to personalise the player experience to their exact needs, said the company.

Amplifier AI is powered by Anthemetrics, the world’s largest behavioural data set for casinos, made up of 172 billion customer transactions and 250 million hours of customer engagement. 

“We’ve worked closely with leading slot studios over the last few months to analyse player data, and the level of data we’ve been able to deliver has been second to none,” said Leigh Nissim, CEO of Future Anthem. “These suppliers are now able to personalise the player experience on a level that’s never been seen before, helping them get far ahead of their competitors.”

