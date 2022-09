US gaming supplier Konami Gaming has completed the roll out of its SYNKROS casino management system across Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line fleet of ships.

The supplier’s gaming technology for casino slot machines has gone live across all 11 ships in Holland America Line’s fleet, becoming the first brand in Carnival Corporation to receive the system.

“The SYNKROS system - known as SURF (Serving Up Rewards and Fun) - offers exciting new features that personalize slot machine [...]