BCLC unveils new Cascades Casino in British Columbia

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has opened the doors to the new Cascades Casino developed in partnership with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment.

Cascades Casino Delta represents a CAD$99.3m investment in the City of Delta and provides hundred of new jobs across the venue's dining, gaming and entertainment facilities.

The casino is BCLC's 34th in the province and officially opened Thursday with 500 slot machines, 18 live table games, and four electronic table games set up in a stadium-gaming style.

“Offering an innovative gaming experience and access to industry-leading player health resources, Cascades Casino Delta will provide excellent entertainment for our players to enjoy safely,” said BCLC chair Greg Moore. “At the same time, the casino will provide significant economic benefits to the community in the form of jobs and support for local initiatives and provincial programs through the revenue it generates. We look forward to the ways BC’s newest casino will shape the future for the City of Delta and beyond.”

Gateway chief operating officer Rob Ward commented: “This is a wonderful day for Delta and Gateway. I am proud to say, despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two and a half years, we finally reached our destination.

“This new property is testimony to the resiliency and determination of a great many people who kept their focus and worked hard together to create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination for the City of Delta.”

Delta was selected as the preferred host community for a future gaming and entertainment facility in 2016, with BCLC awarding final approval for the project in November 2018.