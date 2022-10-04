This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Veikkaus partners EveryMatrix to expand games portfolio

4th October 2022 10:35 am GMT
Evolution

EveryMatrix has secured a long-term deal to provide Finnish state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus with its portfolio of online casino content.

The six-year contract was awarded after a competitive procurement process and gives Veikkaus access to a catalogue of 65 game providers, including EveryMatrix's Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios.

“Winning Veikkaus as a client marks another major milestone for EveryMatrix,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “We are already working with several other state-owned monopolies and have enough experience in the field to deliver the best service to Veikkaus.

“Our team looks forward to supporting Veikkaus in their journey, and we are keen to get started as soon as possible.”

Veikkaus chief product officer Jan Hagelberg commented: “We are very happy and look forward to starting cooperation with EveryMatrix. Veikkaus is constantly improving its offering to stay as number one operator for Finnish casino players.

“While serving our players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available, providing best entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy. EveryMatrix’s full-service platform offers us one of the industry’s best catalogues of games, including its proprietary in-house portfolio.”

Related Tags
Casino EveryMatrix Finland iGaming Slots Veikkaus
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

EveryMatrix and Intralot launch new online sportsbook for Morocco state lottery

Building better jackpots: How to grow engagement and add value

EveryMatrix secures license approval in Ontario

bet-at-home to migrate online sportsbook to EveryMatrix platform

EveryMatrix signs US casino deal with 888

EveryMatrix selected as online provider for the National Lottery of Malta

EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

EveryMatrix reveals strong start to 2022

EveryMatrix expands US footprint with West Virginia license

EveryMatrix signs patent license agreement with IGT

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

Carlo Cooke joins SlotMatrix as commercial director

EveryMatrix acquires stake in game development studio Jelly Entertainment

Spearhead Studios set for UK debut with 888casino

EveryMatrix posts 23% revenue growth in 2021

Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution