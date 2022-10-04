Veikkaus partners EveryMatrix to expand games portfolio

EveryMatrix has secured a long-term deal to provide Finnish state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus with its portfolio of online casino content.

The six-year contract was awarded after a competitive procurement process and gives Veikkaus access to a catalogue of 65 game providers, including EveryMatrix's Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios.

“Winning Veikkaus as a client marks another major milestone for EveryMatrix,” said EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “We are already working with several other state-owned monopolies and have enough experience in the field to deliver the best service to Veikkaus.

“Our team looks forward to supporting Veikkaus in their journey, and we are keen to get started as soon as possible.”

Veikkaus chief product officer Jan Hagelberg commented: “We are very happy and look forward to starting cooperation with EveryMatrix. Veikkaus is constantly improving its offering to stay as number one operator for Finnish casino players.

“While serving our players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available, providing best entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy. EveryMatrix’s full-service platform offers us one of the industry’s best catalogues of games, including its proprietary in-house portfolio.”