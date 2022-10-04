NeoGames’ Pariplay agrees game supply deal with ATG in Sweden

NeoGames has added Sweden’s ATG to its roster of clients after agreeing a deal to provide games to the operator.

NeoGames’ Pariplay subsidiary will provide a range of games to ATG via its Fusion game aggregation platform, including titles from in-house studio Wizard Games, as well as select content from third-party providers.

“ATG is a well-established and much-loved brand in Sweden with a long history,” said NeoGames chief executive Moti Malul. “Since launching their online casino, it has gone from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to support their continuous growth with our premium content that resonates well with a wide player demographic.”

Maria Allmér, head of casino at ATG, added: “Our promise is to offer exciting gaming experiences in a responsible and smooth way to our customers. By partnering with Pariplay we will be able to further reinforce our product portfolio and enhance our offer in line with our promise.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) gained 2.79 per cent to close at $13.26 per share in New York Monday.