This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

NeoGames’ Pariplay agrees game supply deal with ATG in Sweden

4th October 2022 9:21 am GMT
Evolution

NeoGames has added Sweden’s ATG to its roster of clients after agreeing a deal to provide games to the operator.

NeoGames’ Pariplay subsidiary will provide a range of games to ATG via its Fusion game aggregation platform, including titles from in-house studio Wizard Games, as well as select content from third-party providers.

“ATG is a well-established and much-loved brand in Sweden with a long history,” said NeoGames chief executive Moti Malul. “Since launching their online casino, it has gone from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to support their continuous growth with our premium content that resonates well with a wide player demographic.”

Maria Allmér, head of casino at ATG, added: “Our promise is to offer exciting gaming experiences in a responsible and smooth way to our customers. By partnering with Pariplay we will be able to further reinforce our product portfolio and enhance our offer in line with our promise.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) gained 2.79 per cent to close at $13.26 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
ATG Casino iGaming NeoGames Pariplay Slots Sweden
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and more

Pariplay secures approval to expand into Panama

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

Galaxsys brings in Gil Soffer to lead sales and business development

Pariplay expands in Latin America with first license in Argentina

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

Pariplay grows in Switzerland with Casinò Lugano

Pariplay secures approval to launch iGaming content in Pennsylvania

NeoGames agrees new sportsbook deals in Ethiopia and Mozambique

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

Pollard Banknote posts Q2 growth despite drop in Lottery revenue

Aspire Global boosts NeoGames revenue in second quarter

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution